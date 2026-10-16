Azerbaijan aims not only to increase agricultural production volumes, but also to ensure the efficient use of resources in the sector, the country's Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov stated at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku, Report informs.

Mammadov noted that 645 million people worldwide suffered from hunger last year, while 2 billion people could not afford a healthy diet.

"Of course, these figures show all of us that global food security still faces serious challenges. Our goal is not only to increase production, but also to use resources efficiently and establish a sustainable agricultural system that generates high added value. Today, agriculture is not only a traditional production sector but also an important area of economic activity where science, innovative technologies, data, financial opportunities and effective management come together. Innovations demonstrate their true value when scientific research is applied to real farming practices, helping solve farmers' challenges and increase their incomes," he said.

The minister also pointed out that Azerbaijan is guiding the development of its agricultural sector based on this approach.

"The State Program for the Development of Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing for 2026-2030, signed by President Ilham Aliyev on May 25, 2026, defines the strategic directions for the next stage of development of the agricultural sector," Mammadov added.