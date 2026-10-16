Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses cooperation with ADCB and UBS Asset Management

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:01
    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses cooperation with ADCB and UBS Asset Management

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed cooperation opportunities with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) of the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland's UBS Asset Management.

    According to Report, citing the CBA, First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov held meetings with senior officials of the UAE bank and the Swiss company during the CBA delegation's working visit to Bangkok, Thailand.

    The sides exchanged views on the global and regional macroeconomic environment, financial sector development trends, and approaches used by financial institutions to manage debt and financial risks, liquidity, and risky assets.

    The meetings also reviewed the current state of cooperation and opportunities to expand it further.

    Aliyar Mammadyarov Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) UBS Asset Management
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