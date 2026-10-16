Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran next week
Region
- 16 October, 2026
- 12:29
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran on October 19, announced Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Report informs via local media outlets.
According to Zakharova, the current situation in the Middle East will be discussed during Lavrov's visit.
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