Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran next week

    Region
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:29
    Russian FM Lavrov to visit Iran next week

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran on October 19, announced Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Report informs via local media outlets.

    According to Zakharova, the current situation in the Middle East will be discussed during Lavrov's visit.

    Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry Iran-Russia relations
    Sergey Lavrov gələn həftə İrana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД РФ на следующей неделе посетит Иран
    44 - Tezliklə
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