Azerbaijan's population grows 0.2% since January
Domestic policy
- 16 October, 2026
- 12:03
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Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan's population has increased by 17,445 people, or 0.2%, reaching 10,279,796 as of September 1, 2026.
According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, 54.3% of the country's population lives in urban areas, while 45.7% resides in rural areas. Men account for 49.8% of the population and women for 50.2%.
Azərbaycan əhalisinin sayı 10 milyon 279 min 796 nəfərə çatıb
Численность населения Азербайджана превысила 10,27 млн человек
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