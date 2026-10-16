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Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan's population has increased by 17,445 people, or 0.2%, reaching 10,279,796 as of September 1, 2026.

According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, 54.3% of the country's population lives in urban areas, while 45.7% resides in rural areas. Men account for 49.8% of the population and women for 50.2%.