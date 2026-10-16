Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan's population grows 0.2% since January

    Domestic policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:03
    Azerbaijan's population grows 0.2% since January

    Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan's population has increased by 17,445 people, or 0.2%, reaching 10,279,796 as of September 1, 2026.

    According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, 54.3% of the country's population lives in urban areas, while 45.7% resides in rural areas. Men account for 49.8% of the population and women for 50.2%.

    Azerbaijan's population State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin sayı 10 milyon 279 min 796 nəfərə çatıb
    Численность населения Азербайджана превысила 10,27 млн человек
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