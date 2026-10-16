Nearly one-third of the global population is unable to afford a healthy diet, Nasar Hayat, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in Azerbaijan, said at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku, Report informs.

Hayat noted that these global challenges also raise important questions for agriculture in Azerbaijan.

"Today, the key issue is helping farmers use water more efficiently, adapt to difficult weather conditions, reduce losses while protecting their crops and find more favorable markets. Agriculture plays a central role in the livelihoods of Azerbaijan's population. Whether it is grain production in the lowlands or fruit, vegetable and hazelnut farming in other regions, farmers operate under diverse conditions. However, the challenges they face are similar: limited water resources, rising production costs and the adverse effects of climate change," he said.

"Innovations can help improve irrigation systems, provide timely weather information and establish digital sales channels. However, innovation does not necessarily mean complex or expensive technology. Any simple solution that saves water, reduces waste or increases farmers' income is also an innovation. The main requirement is that it delivers real results in the field," the FAO representative added.