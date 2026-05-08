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    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units

    Military
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 18:59
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units

    Joint Tactical-Special Exercise of Electronic Warfare Units was held in Baku with the participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that on May 8, the leadership of the Ministry and other officials watched the exercise.

    The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was briefed on the theme, stages, and sequence of execution of the exercise.

    It was noted that during the exercise, aimed at enhancing the theoretical and practical skills of personnel, participants practiced modern combat methods in interaction with various branches of troops through the application of high technologies and successfully accomplished assigned tasks, thereby achieving the set objectives.

    The leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly appreciated the tactical-special activities of the units and the combat readiness of the personnel.

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare Units

    Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan (MoD) training Türkiye
    Photo
    Bakıda Azərbaycan və Türkiyə radioelektron mübarizə bölmələrinin birgə təlimi keçirilib

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