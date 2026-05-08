Baghaei: Iran still considering response to US proposal

Iran is still considering its response to the US proposal aimed at permanently ending the conflict in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, according to Middle Eastern media cited by Report.

"As for the negotiations, the matter is currently under review. Once we reach a final decision, we will certainly announce it," Baghaei said.

He also stated that the US strike on an Iranian vessel constituted "a serious violation of international law."

"The actions carried out last night amounted to a blatant violation of international law, as well as a breach of the ceasefire regime. <...> We are currently operating under a formal ceasefire. Our armed forces are fully prepared and are closely monitoring the situation," he said.