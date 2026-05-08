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    Ankara hosts event marking 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth

    Ecology
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 20:05
    Ankara hosts event marking 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth

    An event dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Heydar Aliyev Secondary School in Ankara.

    According to Report's Turkish bureau, the event was attended by diplomats, officials, members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish public, as well as the school teachers and students.

    School director Ahmet Sürezli highlighted Heydar Aliyev's contribution to the establishment and development of Azerbaijani statehood, as well as to strengthening the country"s international standing.

    According to him, the principles laid down by Heydar Aliyev today form the foundation of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, while relations between the two countries have become an example for the entire Turkic world.

    Head of the Yenimahalle District Education Department Erhan Pelitoglu stated that Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to the development of education. Recalling the phrase "One nation, two states," he stressed that thanks to Heydar Aliyev's efforts, the ties of the Turkic world extending to Central Asia have become one of the most important legacies of their shared civilization.

    Education adviser at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, Najiba Nasibova, noted that even during difficult periods, with limited economic and technological opportunities, Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to raising educated and talented youth.

    According to her, many of those young people later made significant contributions to the development of independent Azerbaijan. She also emphasized that Heydar Aliyev's view of Türkiye as a brotherly country continues to be reflected in Azerbaijan's policy today.

    The event concluded with an artistic performance presented by the school"s students in memory of Heydar Aliyev.

    Heydar Aliyev national leader
    Photo
    Ankarada Heydər Əliyevin anadan olmasının 103-cü ildönümü münasibətilə tədbir keçirilib
    В Анкаре прошло мероприятие к 103-й годовщине со дня рождения Гейдара Алиева

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