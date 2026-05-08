Minval Politika has released another video recording exposing former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo.

According to Report, the footage published today sheds light on who may be behind the campaign surrounding the illegal structures demolished by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region - structures Armenian lobby groups have attempted to portray as "ancient churches." Moreover, the recordings reveal which representatives of the Armenian authorities and members of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's inner circle maintain contact with Ocampo and effectively support the campaign.

Below are excerpts from the video recordings and their transcripts:

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "We can understand that a political agency may choose not to interfere and simply present information, which is what I do. I do the same with Armenia itself. Today, there is turmoil in Armenia because Pashinyan imprisoned two bishops. He is in a life-or-death struggle with the Armenian Church. He accused the Catholicos - the Armenian Pope - of having a son, and that is true. And so, the struggle continues. My bishop in London is suffering greatly because of this. But I tell him: listen, we always say, ‘We do not interfere.""

Unknown interlocutor: "Hey, isn't he causing problems for you because you are involved in Armenian community affairs or representing it? And he may oppose what the Armenian president wants to do. It seems like some kind of blockade is taking shape."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "I have an understanding - not with Pashinyan himself, but with his foreign minister - that we will work on this in order to free the Armenians and protect Nagorno-Karabakh. And we are never going to interfere in internal affairs."

Unknown interlocutor: "Okay."

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "So they thanked me. They believe the fact that we are applying pressure from outside benefits them, because they cannot be aggressive in negotiations with Ilham Aliyev, so for them this is useful."

Unknown interlocutor: "Tell me about the elections in…"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "In Armenia?"

Unknown interlocutor: "In Armenia. They are now… I mean…"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "In May. I always tell the government: ‘Listen, guys, I will never care about national interests.'"

Unknown interlocutor: "Because you told me you have good relations with the foreign minister…"

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "Yes, Armenia's. But then I promised him that I would not… Look, they are doing terrible things, because they imprisoned four bishops. Because the bishops were campaigning against the government, and the government decided the bishops were working for Russia."

As follows from the published materials, one of the central figures mentioned in the campaign surrounding the detained Armenians is none other than Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, a close ally of Pashinyan. Ocampo himself also confirms in the recordings that he maintained "good relations" with him.