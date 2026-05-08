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    Mikhail Gusman: Heydar Aliyev was the savior of Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 18:43
    Mikhail Gusman: Heydar Aliyev was the savior of Azerbaijan

    National Leader Heydar Aliyev played an exceptional role in preserving Azerbaijan"s statehood during one of the most difficult periods in the country's history, Russian international journalist and professor Mikhail Gusman said during an event dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth.

    According to Report, the journalist particularly emphasized that Heydar Aliyev devoted his entire life to Azerbaijan.

    "He worked every single day, virtually to the point of exhaustion, fully understanding his responsibility before the country," Gusman said.

    He also highlighted Heydar Aliyev's excellent command of the Russian language, stressing his precise use of words and ability to formulate thoughts clearly.

    Gusman added that it was Heydar Aliyev who, during a difficult historical period for the country, united Azerbaijani society and preserved the nation's statehood.

    "I do not know another person who could have brought together and rebuilt a country that was effectively falling apart. He was the savior of Azerbaijan," he stated.

    Russian Community of Azerbaijan organized the event marking the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. As part of the event, the documentary film The Heart of the Leader, authored by Mikhail Gusman, was screened.

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