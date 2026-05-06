Lebanese PM says premature to talk of any high-level meeting with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf ​Salam said it is premature to talk of any high-level meeting between Lebanon and Israel, comments underlining the ‌dim chances of one being held soon as hoped for by US President Donald Trump, Report informs via Reuters.

Salam, in comments reported by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) on Wednesday, said shoring up a ceasefire would be the basis for any new round of negotiations that might be held by Lebanese and Israeli government envoys ​in Washington.

Hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have continued to rage in southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire between ​Lebanon and Israel announced on April 16.

Since Hezbollah triggered the war by opening fire in support ⁠of Iran on March 2, the Lebanese administration led by Salam and President Joseph Aoun has initiated Beirut's highest-level contacts with ​Israel in decades, reflecting deep divisions between the Shi'ite Muslim group and its Lebanese opponents.

Washington last month hosted two meetings between the ​Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States. Hezbollah strongly objects to the contacts.

Announcing a three-week extension of the ceasefire on April 23, Trump said he looked forward to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Aoun in the near future, and that he saw "a great chance" the countries would ​reach a peace deal this year.

Salam said Lebanon was not seeking "normalization with Israel, but rather achieving peace".

The current circumstances "are not ripe ​to talk about high-level meetings," he added, according to NNA.

"Our minimum demand is a timetable for Israel's withdrawal," he said, adding that the government ‌would ⁠develop its plan to restrict weapons to state control - an effort aimed at securing Hezbollah's disarmament.

Aoun said this week the timing was not right for a meeting with Netanyahu. Lebanon "must first reach a security agreement and a halt to the Israeli attacks, before we raise the issue of a meeting between us," he said.