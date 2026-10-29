Azerbaijani foreign minister joins park opening on sidelines of OTS summit

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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has attended the opening ceremony of the Turkic States Civilization Park on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit.

Report informs that Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry shared the information on X.

The ministry said the park represents the Turkic peoples' shared historical and cultural heritage, rich civilizational traditions and common values.

The initiative contributes to strengthening cultural ties among Turkic states and promoting mutual understanding, solidarity and cooperation among their peoples, it added.