South Caucasus ambassadors discuss peace and connectivity in Rome
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 22:22
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Italy Elchin Huseynli has participated in a panel titled "The Caucasus at a Crossroads: Peace, Corridors and a New Era of Cooperation" during the 17th edition of the Diplomacy Festival in Rome.
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy, that the panel, held at the Center for American Studies, also featured the ambassadors of Georgia and Armenia.
Moderated by journalist Luca Steinmann, the discussion covered prospects for lasting and inclusive peace in the region, regional trade and connectivity, and relations with other key international partners.
Audience members posed numerous questions on the topics discussed.
Azərbaycan, Ermənistan və Gürcüstanın Romadakı səfirləri Cənubi Qafqazda sülh prosesini müzakirə ediblər
В Риме обсудили перспективы мира и сотрудничества на Южном Кавказе
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