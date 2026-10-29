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    Azerbaijani, Czech ambassadors discuss bilateral ties in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 21:54
    Azerbaijani, Czech ambassadors discuss bilateral ties in Tashkent

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov and his Czech counterpart Lubomir Frebort have discussed prospects for expanding Azerbaijan–Czechia relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation in Tashkent.

    Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Uzbekistan shared the information on X.

    "The meeting focused on prospects for expanding Azerbaijan–Czechia relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation," the embassy said.

    Rashad Mammadov Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Daşkənddə Azərbaycan-Çexiya əlaqələrinin genişləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Послы Азербайджана и Чехии обсудили в Ташкенте развитие двусторонних отношений
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