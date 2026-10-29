Azerbaijani, Czech ambassadors discuss bilateral ties in Tashkent

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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov and his Czech counterpart Lubomir Frebort have discussed prospects for expanding Azerbaijan–Czechia relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation in Tashkent.

Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Uzbekistan shared the information on X.

"The meeting focused on prospects for expanding Azerbaijan–Czechia relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation," the embassy said.