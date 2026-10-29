Hikmat Hajiyev shares AnewZ documentary on Garabagh and missing persons

AnewZ television channel has produced a documentary following a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories with international photojournalist Reza Deghati, who documented the First Garabagh War through his lens.

Report informs that Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijan's president and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department, shared the film on X.

The documentary shows how, decades after the conflict, destroyed buildings, damaged cultural heritage and fading traces of the past bear witness to lives disrupted and histories that must not be forgotten.

"While reconstruction brings new beginnings to the region, the fate of those who went missing remains an open wound for their families," it states.

The documentary asks: "When does a war truly end - and can its story ever be complete while families are still searching for answers?"

"Because some stories cannot be left in the past. They remain unfinished, carried by memory, the pursuit of truth and the hope for lasting peace."