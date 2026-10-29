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    Russia open to renewed ties with EU and individual European states, Putin says

    Region
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 22:46
    Russia open to renewed ties with EU and individual European states, Putin says

    Russia supports any steps to restore relations with Europe, both with the European Union as a whole and with individual countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

    Report informs, citing Russian media, that Putin made the remarks at a press conference following the Russia–Africa summit.

    Commenting on a recent telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Putin emphasized that they had spoken as representatives of their countries rather than on behalf of the EU.

    "At the very beginning of the conversation, they stressed that they did not represent the EU as an organization and were calling in their national capacities," he said.

    Putin said the call took place at their initiative and covered several issues, including security in the Baltic Sea. He said Russia was ready to respond to any challenge but did not want the Baltic to face a situation similar to that in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

    He rejected EU criticism of Støre and Stubb, describing their initiative as appropriate and aimed at establishing constructive dialogue with Moscow.

    "We support any steps aimed at restoring full-fledged relations with European countries. I have always said this," Putin said.

    He added that many in Europe were discussing preparations for war with Russia by 2030. Russia was ready, he said, but did not want a war because it would have no winners.

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