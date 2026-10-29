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    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting

    Culture
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 21:48
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting

    Organized by YARAT Contemporary Art Space, the "ENGRAM" exhibition has opened at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries, featuring selected works from private collections that reflect Azerbaijani art from the 1950s to the present day, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event and viewed the exhibition.

    Curated by Aida Mahmudova and Farah Alakbarli, the exhibition assembles tangible manifestations of the artistic and cultural shifts that shaped Azerbaijani culture throughout the 20th century and continue to leave their mark on the country's visual arts.

    "ENGRAM" is a physical trace that preserves lived experience in memory. Drawing on this concept, the exhibition presents painting as a space where individual perception and historical experience take material form.

    The evolution of Azerbaijani art through periods of transition is expressed in its formal approaches, revealing how inherited visual languages are preserved, tested and transformed.

    The act of collecting is itself a means of preserving memory. Shaped by personal affinities and choices, each collection reflects an individual vision of the artistic value of works of art. By assembling these works within a shared exhibition space, "ENGRAM" brings individual viewpoints into dialogue. It explores how artworks preserve the memory of their time and how each encounter reshapes that memory.

    The exhibition showcases works of painting, graphic art and sculpture by Aida Mahmudova, Altay Sadigzade, Abdul Khalig, Ashraf Murad, Javad Mirjavadov, Farhad Khalilov, Gennady Brijatyuk, Huseyn Hagverdiyev, Kamal Ahmad, Mahmud Rustamov, Mahmud Taghiyev, Mikayil Abdullayev, Museyib Amirov, Niyaz Najafov, Gorkhmaz Afandiyev, Rasim Babayev, Rashad Babayev, Sattar Bahlulzade, Tahir Salahov, Taghi Taghiyev, Tofig Javadov, Toghrul Togrul Narimanbeyov and Ujal Hagverdiyev.

    The exhibition also featured AISEL"s musical performance, "SUBLIMINALS: A Manifestation Experience."

    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
    'ENGRAM' exhibition opens at Museum of Azerbaijani Painting

    Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva Exhibition
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Rəngkarlığı Muzeyində "ENQRAM" sərgisi açılıb
    Photo
    В Музее живописи Азербайджана открылась выставка ENQRAM
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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