Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone conversation

    Domestic policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 21:12
    President Ilham Aliyev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone conversation

    On May 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev shared a post in this regard on his social media account X.

    The post reads: "Today, I have received a phone call from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the call, satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between our countries. We also exchanged views on the implementation of issues discussed during the meeting held in Gabala, within the framework of the bilateral agenda."

    Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodimir Zelenski İlham Əliyevə zəng edib
    Владимир Зеленский позвонил президенту Ильхаму Алиеву

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