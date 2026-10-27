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    6 years pass since Armenia's terror attack in Azerbaijan's Garayusifli village

    Domestic policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 00:00
    6 years pass since Armenia's terror attack in Azerbaijan's Garayusifli village

    Six years have passed since the Armenian Armed Forces launched a rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Barda, Report informs.

    This was yet another terror attack by the Armenian side during the 44-day Patriotic War, targeting civilians.

    On October 27, 2020, the enemy fired Smerch missiles at the Garayusifli village in the Barda district, located far from the combat zone.

    As a result of the rocket attack, civilians were killed – Ofelia Jafarova, Aybaniz Ahmadova (born in 2013), Ehtiram Ismayilov and Aysu Isgandarova (born in 2013), and 13 others were injured.

    The missile strike completely destroyed several residential buildings, causing significant damage to residents.

    The Barda district and city center were hit by rockets and heavy artillery fire from the Armenian Armed Forces three times (October 5, 27, and 28). These strikes killed 29 people, injured 112, and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

    44-day Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War) Road to Victory Garayusifli village Barda
    Ermənistanın Bərdənin Qarayusifli kəndində törətdiyi terrordan 6 il ötür
    Минуло шесть лет со дня совершенного армянами теракта в селе Гараюсифли
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