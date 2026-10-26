Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 23:33
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi

    On October 26, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva visited the Nasimi Gardens complex in Shamakhi, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva first viewed the artworks displayed in the area. The guests then visited the Capybara Cafe, which was created based on the capybara concept.

    Capybara Cafe offers visitors a unique and relaxing atmosphere. The cafe's interior and offered products are designed in line with a unified concept, where every detail resembles capybaras. Even the desserts on the menu are presented in the shape of capybaras.

    For guests wishing to purchase souvenir gifts, a souvenir shop operates inside the cafe.

    Subsequently, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Capybara Azerbaijan farm and were briefed on the conditions created there, while also feeding the capybaras. Recognized as the first capybara farm ever established in Azerbaijan, the Capybara Azerbaijan aims to introduce visitors more closely to these unique animals, contribute to the development of ecotourism, and support the formation of a responsible and caring attitude toward animals. The farm has quickly turned into a top destination for numerous visitors in a short span of time.

    Considered the world's largest rodents native to Central and South America, capybaras have gained immense popularity in various countries in recent years. Being incredibly friendly animals, capybaras attract people's attention with their unusual appearance and social characteristics, fostering greater love for animals and nature in general. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, the Capybara Azerbaijan farm was constructed using advanced technologies.

    The existing infrastructure at the farm was designed to create conditions matching capybara's natural habitat as closely as possible. Both indoor and outdoor pools, as well as individual baths, have been built for capybaras. The farm is equipped with a modern water filtration system, an automatic humidification system ensuring optimal humidity, and special UV lamps simulating natural sunlight.

    At this venue, which garners great interest from both children and adults, it is possible to get in touch with a piece of exotic nature. Visitors can feed capybaras and gain interesting information about their lifestyle, behavior, and natural habitat.

    The guests also visited the Magic Village section, another popular project consisting of themed houses built in the style of hobbit homes.

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Capybara Azerbaijan farm in Shamakhi

    Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva
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    Leyla Əliyeva Şamaxıda "Capybara Azerbaijan" fermasında olub
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    Лейла Алиева побывала на ферме Capybara Azerbaijan в Шамахы
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    44 filmi

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