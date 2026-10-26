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    Moldova, Ukraine sign military cooperation agreement

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 22:47
    Moldova, Ukraine sign military cooperation agreement

    Moldova and Ukraine have signed an agreement on military and technical cooperation that provides for exchanges of experience and the use of Ukrainian technological solutions to protect airspace against drones.

    Report informs, citing the Moldovan government's press service, that Prime Minister Vasile Tofan announced the agreement following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Serhiy Koretskyy, in Kyiv.

    The document was signed by Moldovan Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatîi and Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara.

    Tofan said the agreement was particularly important given the security threats facing Moldova. Since the start of the war, the country's airspace has been violated more than 100 times, while drones and shell fragments have fallen on its territory.

    "Moldova is and will remain a peaceful and neutral state. But neutrality does not mean being defenceless. Our duty is to protect the peace and security of our citizens," the prime minister said.

    The sides also discussed developing transport corridors for Ukrainian cargo, modernising border checkpoints, expanding energy cooperation and strengthening regional security.

    The prime ministers reaffirmed their intention to continue cooperating in the EU accession process.

    Vasile Tofan Military cooperation Serhiy Koretskyy
    Moldova və Ukrayna hərbi-texniki əməkdaşlıq haqqında saziş imzalayıb
    Молдова и Украина подписали соглашение о военно-техническом сотрудничестве
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