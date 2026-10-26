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    Rubio to host G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta on October 30–31

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 23:24
    Rubio to host G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta on October 30–31

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 30–31.

    Report informs, citing the US State Department, that the meeting will focus on practical cooperation to address shared economic and security challenges.

    "Under President Donald Trump's leadership, the United States is returning the G20 to its core economic mission of stimulating economic growth, strengthening economic security and delivering results that serve the interests of the American people," the department said.

    Rubio will bring together G20 foreign ministers to advance practical cooperation in tackling common economic and security problems.

    The United States and its G20 partners intend to discuss geopolitical crises disrupting the global economy, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and global supply chains.

    The State Department noted that global security and economic prosperity are interconnected. It said the discussions would serve as preparations for the G20 leaders"' summit chaired by Trump and consideration of the broader economic agenda.

    Donald Trump The Group of Twenty (G20) Marco Rubio
    Atlantada oktyabrın 30-31-də G20 ölkələrinin XİN başçılarının görüşü keçiriləcək
    В Атланте 30-31 октября пройдет встреча глав МИД стран G20
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