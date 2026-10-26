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    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 22:22
    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva visited a social sewing facility operating in the city of Shamakhi on October 26, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were briefed on the facility's activities, the employment opportunities it provides, and measures to support the employment of women in need of social assistance.

    It was noted that the facility was established as part of the "Support for the Social Development of Single Mothers" project, an initiative of the "Social Integration of Boarding School Graduates" Youth Public Union. It currently employs 21 women.

    Launched with state support and an initial workforce of 10 women, the enterprise expanded its operations by opening a branch in Goylar village of Shamakhi district. Nearly 50 women are now employed at the two facilities.

    In addition to single mothers, women from low-income families have also been offered employment at the facilities. The primary goal is to expand the workforce, create employment opportunities for more women, and contribute to the social well-being of more families.

    During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the women's work and enquired about their activities. They also posed for photographs with the women working at the facility.

    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi
    Leyla Aliyeva familiarizes herself with activities of social sewing facility in Shamakhi

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