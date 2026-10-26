Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku

    Football
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 22:56
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku

    AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have watched matches at the Hovsan Sports Complex as part of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

    Report informs, citing AFFA, that Najaf attended both of Azerbaijan's matches today.

    He also met members of the national team and had a friendly conversation with the players.

    Infantino visited the Hovsan Sports Complex during the day and watched several matches. The FIFA president toured the pitches and spoke with players and staff involved in organising the tournament.

    On October 26, Azerbaijan defeated Israel 3–1 in its first match of the day before losing 4–0 to Haiti in its second.

    The U-15 World Cup is being held at the Hovsan Sports Complex until October 30, with the final to take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku
    AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Rovshan Najaf Gianni Infantino
    Photo
    Rövşən Nəcəf və Canni İnfantino U-15 dünya çempionatının oyunlarını izləyiblər
    Photo
    Ровшан Наджаф и Джанни Инфантино посмотрели матчи FIFA U-15
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