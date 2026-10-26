AFFA and FIFA presidents watch U-15 World Cup matches in Baku

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AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have watched matches at the Hovsan Sports Complex as part of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

Report informs, citing AFFA, that Najaf attended both of Azerbaijan's matches today.

He also met members of the national team and had a friendly conversation with the players.

Infantino visited the Hovsan Sports Complex during the day and watched several matches. The FIFA president toured the pitches and spoke with players and staff involved in organising the tournament.

On October 26, Azerbaijan defeated Israel 3–1 in its first match of the day before losing 4–0 to Haiti in its second.

The U-15 World Cup is being held at the Hovsan Sports Complex until October 30, with the final to take place at Baku Crystal Hall.