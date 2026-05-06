Mingachevir hosts WUF13 Festival

A WUF13 Festival is being held to raise awareness of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum among residents and visitors of Mingachevir, Report informs.

The evening programme of the festival is taking place in a square near Heydar Aliyev Park in Mingachevir.

Emin Huseynzade, communications manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, greeted Mingachevir residents and visitors and spoke in detail about the importance of the festival.

According to him, various programs are organized to help residents spend their time meaningfully.

The event program includes interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions aimed at bringing topics such as sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative urban solutions and the cities of the future to a wider audience.