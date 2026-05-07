Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Over 200 people reside in state social institution for elderly in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 09:53
    Over 200 people reside in state social institution for elderly in Azerbaijan

    A total of 222 people currently reside in a social institution for the elderly operating under Azerbaijan"s Social Services Agency, including 124 men and 98 women.

    The agency told Report that the social institution, located in the Bilgah settlement, provides residential social services, carries out social work with elderly people, and implements programs for their social rehabilitation.

    According to the agency, citizens aged 70 and above who have fully or partially lost the ability to care for themselves, do not suffer from mental or infectious diseases, and do not have close relatives or legal representatives capable of providing care are admitted to the institution.

    Residents are provided with social and household, medical-social, socio-psychological, socio-legal, and socio-cultural services.

    elderly citizens Azerbaijan's Social Services Agency
    Azərbaycanda 200-dən çox ahıl şəxs sosial xidmət müəssisəsində yaşayır - RƏSMİ
    В госсоцучреждении для пожилых в Азербайджане проживают 222 человека

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