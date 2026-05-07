Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Brent crude rises to $101.84 per barrel

    Energy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 10:57
    Brent crude rises to $101.84 per barrel

    Oil prices rose slightly after a sharp decline the previous day on updates of progress in peace talks between the US and Iran, Report informs via trading data.

    July Brent crude futures rose $0.57 (0.56%) to $101.84 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

    June WTI futures rose $0.50 (0.53%) to $95.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

    Brent crude WTI futures Oil prices
    Нефть марки Brent подорожала до $101,84 за баррель

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