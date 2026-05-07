Brent crude rises to $101.84 per barrel

Oil prices rose slightly after a sharp decline the previous day on updates of progress in peace talks between the US and Iran, Report informs via trading data.

July Brent crude futures rose $0.57 (0.56%) to $101.84 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

June WTI futures rose $0.50 (0.53%) to $95.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).