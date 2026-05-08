Georgia's economy expands 9.1% in first quarter of 2026
Finance
- 08 May, 2026
- 16:12
Georgia's economy grew by 9.1% in the first quarter of this year, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Report informs.
The Georgian prime minister noted that economic growth reached 10.7% in March alone.
Kobakhidze said the result was achieved despite the ongoing regional crisis and tensions in the Middle East.
He added that economic growth has directly contributed to rising average salaries, lower poverty levels, increased state budget revenues, and the expansion of social programs.
The prime minister also stressed that anti-corruption measures have had a positive impact on improving economic indicators.
According to Kobakhidze, the government's main goal is to maintain a high pace of economic growth.
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