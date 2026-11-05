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    North Korea conducts tests of new advanced air defense system

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    • 05 November, 2026
    • 09:10
    North Korea conducts tests of new advanced air defense system

    North Korea has conducted tests of a new advanced air defense missile system, the Korean Central News Agency noted, Report informs.

    "The Missile Administration of the DPRK test-fired a newly designed advanced air-defense missile system to confirm its technical specifications on November 4," it said. "The test-fire proved the technical specifications and reliability of the new material and intelligent multiple guided mode of the projectile, target identification and tracking capability of the air-defense missile system and its detection information processing device."

    Apart from that, according to KCNA, a fire subunit of the long-range strategic cruise missile unit in the east conducted a fire strike drill demonstration.

    "The relevant test and drill are an extension of obligatory activities of the national defence and military sectors at all levels to put the combat systems on a technically high level and improve the combat reliability of the strategic weapon," KCNA added.

    Air defense North Korea
    Şimali Koreyada yeni HHM kompleksi sınaqdan keçirilib
    КНДР испытала новейший комплекс противовоздушной обороны
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