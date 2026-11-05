Switzerland imposes new sanctions on Russia and Belarus

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Switzerland has imposed a number of restrictive measures against Russia and Belarus outlined in the European Union's 21st sanctions package, the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement, Report informs.

Under the decision, 254 individuals and legal entities have been added to the sanctions list. In addition, export controls have been tightened on 41 companies, including entities from third countries.

The Swiss authorities have also banned transactions with a number of organizations, including 33 Russian banks.

The changes to the sanctions lists will take effect on November 5 at 2:00 a.m. (GMT+4). Sectoral restrictions will also begin to apply on the same date.

At the same time, the Federal Council has decided to remove six individuals and one company from the sanctions list.