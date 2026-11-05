Major mobile network outage in Japan
Other countries
- 05 November, 2026
- 09:43
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Japan's NTT Docomo Inc. said Thursday it is experiencing service disruptions across Japan and investigating the cause of the problem, Report informs referring to Kyodo News.
The major telecommunication carrier said voice and data communication and texting have become unstable.
Yaponiyada mobil rabitənin işində genişmiqyaslı nasazlıq baş verib
В Японии произошел масштабный сбой в работе мобильной связи
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