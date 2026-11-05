Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 09:22
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day"s close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    93.78

    -0 .84

    32.93

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    86.85

    - 1.27

    29.43

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,153.90

    80.90

    - 187.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    53,356.12

    1,569.40

    5,292.83

    S&P 500

    7,688.62

    119.70

    843.12

    Nasdaq

    25,736.51

    364.50

    2,494.52

    Nikkei

    62,188.63

    - 893.23

    11,849.15

    Dax

    26,437.67

    573.05

    1,947.26

    FTSE 100

    10,829.21

    190.78

    897.83

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,177.89

    157.58

    28.39

    Shanghai Composite

    3,686.17

    78.07

    - 282.67

    Bist 100

    11,478.13

    454.58

    216.61

    RTS

    942.13

    - 1.60

    - 172.00

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1262

    0.0000

    - 0.0483

    USD/GBP

    1.3490

    0.0000

    0.0017

    JPY/USD

    157.9500

    - 0.4800

    1.5000

    RUB/USD

    81.8001

    0.1100

    3.0501

    TRY/USD

    50.0460

    0.0200

    7.0898

    CNY/USD

    6.6706

    0.0000

    - 0.3184
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (05.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (05.11.2026)
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