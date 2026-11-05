Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2026)
Finance
- 05 November, 2026
- 09:22
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day"s close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
93.78
|
-0 .84
|
32.93
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
86.85
|
- 1.27
|
29.43
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,153.90
|
80.90
|
- 187.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
53,356.12
|
1,569.40
|
5,292.83
|
S&P 500
|
7,688.62
|
119.70
|
843.12
|
Nasdaq
|
25,736.51
|
364.50
|
2,494.52
|
Nikkei
|
62,188.63
|
- 893.23
|
11,849.15
|
Dax
|
26,437.67
|
573.05
|
1,947.26
|
FTSE 100
|
10,829.21
|
190.78
|
897.83
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,177.89
|
157.58
|
28.39
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,686.17
|
78.07
|
- 282.67
|
Bist 100
|
11,478.13
|
454.58
|
216.61
|
RTS
|
942.13
|
- 1.60
|
- 172.00
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1262
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0483
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3490
|
0.0000
|
0.0017
|
JPY/USD
|
157.9500
|
- 0.4800
|
1.5000
|
RUB/USD
|
81.8001
|
0.1100
|
3.0501
|
TRY/USD
|
50.0460
|
0.0200
|
7.0898
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6706
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3184
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (05.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (05.11.2026)
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