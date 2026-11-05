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    UEFA Champions League: Nine more matches played in league phase

    Football
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 08:59
    UEFA Champions League: Nine more matches played in league phase

    The remaining matches of round 4 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase have been played.

    According to Report, a further nine fixtures took place on the second day of action.

    As part of the round, Azerbaijan's Sabah FK visited Viking in Norway. Turkish side Fenerbahce hosted Liverpool.

    At the same time, Borussia Dortmund faced Betis in Germany, while Arsenal travelled to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague.

    League Phase, Round 4

    Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) – Liverpool (England) 3-2

    AEK (Greece) – Real Madrid (Spain) 2-3

    Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – Betis (Spain) 2-1

    Porto (Portugal) – Napoli (Italy) 4-1

    PSV (Netherlands) – Club Brugge (Belgium) 1-2

    RB Leipzig (Germany) – Manchester City (England) 2-3

    Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) – Arsenal (England) 1-2

    Lens (France) – Como (Italy) 1-9

    Viking (Norway) – Sabah (Azerbaijan) 4-1

    UEFA Champions League Football
    Photo
    Çempionlar Liqası: "Mançester Siti" çətin qələbə qazanıb, "Komo" səfərdə 9 qolla qalib gəlib
    Photo
    Лига чемпионов: "Манчестер Сити" одержал тяжелую победу, "Комо" забил девять мячей на выезде
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