UEFA Champions League: Nine more matches played in league phase

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The remaining matches of round 4 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase have been played.

According to Report, a further nine fixtures took place on the second day of action.

As part of the round, Azerbaijan's Sabah FK visited Viking in Norway. Turkish side Fenerbahce hosted Liverpool.

At the same time, Borussia Dortmund faced Betis in Germany, while Arsenal travelled to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague.

League Phase, Round 4

Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) – Liverpool (England) 3-2

AEK (Greece) – Real Madrid (Spain) 2-3

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – Betis (Spain) 2-1

Porto (Portugal) – Napoli (Italy) 4-1

PSV (Netherlands) – Club Brugge (Belgium) 1-2

RB Leipzig (Germany) – Manchester City (England) 2-3

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) – Arsenal (England) 1-2

Lens (France) – Como (Italy) 1-9

Viking (Norway) – Sabah (Azerbaijan) 4-1