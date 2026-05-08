Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rubio: US expects to receive Iran's response today to draft agreement to end war

    Other
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 16:49
    Rubio: US expects to receive Iran's response today to draft agreement to end war

    The US is expecting a response from Iran today on the draft agreement to end the war, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in Italy, Report informs.

    It might come later, he noted, adding that Iran's system remains extremely fragmented and somewhat dysfunctional. This could also be an obstacle, he said.

    Marco Rubio Escalation in Middle East Draft agreement
    Rubio: ABŞ İrandan müharibənin dayandırılması ilə bağlı saziş layihəsinə cavab gözləyir
    Рубио: США сегодня ожидают ответ Тегерана по соглашению о прекращении войны

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