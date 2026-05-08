Rubio: US expects to receive Iran's response today to draft agreement to end war
Other
- 08 May, 2026
- 16:49
The US is expecting a response from Iran today on the draft agreement to end the war, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in Italy, Report informs.
It might come later, he noted, adding that Iran's system remains extremely fragmented and somewhat dysfunctional. This could also be an obstacle, he said.
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