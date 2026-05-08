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    Latvian defense minister ready to resign after drone incursion

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    • 08 May, 2026
    • 17:08
    Latvian defense minister ready to resign after drone incursion

    Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said he takes responsibility for the incident involving drones entering Latvian airspace from Russia, Report informs referring to Reform News.

    He said he is prepared to resign if the Saeima makes such a decision. Opposition parties have already called for his resignation.

    "The drones should have been shot down - this is, first and foremost, the responsibility of the armed forces commander and mine as the political leader. I take full responsibility. Therefore, I respect the opposition's proposal and will also respect the Saeima's decision in this situation," he said on Latvian television.

    Yesterday, drones entered Latvian airspace from the direction of Russia. Two of them crashed, including one that fell on the territory of an oil depot in Rezekne, damaging empty fuel tanks.

    According to Spruds, the main theory remains that the drones originated from Ukraine.

    "They are striking legitimate targets on the territory of the aggressor state, but the investigation and communication with the Ukrainian side are still ongoing. Clear conclusions will be available after the investigation is completed," the minister added.

    Andris Spruds Defense Minister Drone incursion
    Spruds: Dron qalmaqalından sonra müdafiə naziri postundan getməyə hazıram
    Спрудс заявил о готовности уйти с поста министра обороны Латвии

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