Agil Gurbanov explores military-technical cooperation at SAHA 2026

Delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Director General, Agil Gurbanov, paid a working visit to Türkiye to attend SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the Director General met with the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, and Minister of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lord Vernon Coaker.

During the meetings, detailed exchanges of views were held on the current state of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, prospects for further development, and other issues of common interest.

Subsequently, the delegation toured the exhibition and reviewed exhibits showcasing military aviation, advanced aeronautics, AI-driven innovations, and space research technologies developed by leading international companies.

The Director General also met with delegations representing the Defense Ministries and military-industrial complexes of Germany, Italy, Sudan, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam, as well as senior executives of ASELSAN, Baykar, Roketsan, TUSAŞ, and ARCA Savunma.

The meetings included comprehensive discussions on issues of common interest on military-technical cooperation and prospects for future cooperation.

MIRAS Military-Industrial Company LLC, under the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, represented Azerbaijan at the exhibition with a national booth.