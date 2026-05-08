Baku Urban Week to run ahead of WUF13

In the lead-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Baku Urban Week will be held in the Azerbaijani capital from May 11 to 17. A series of events is scheduled to take place in parallel across various locations in the city, Report informs, citing the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

Positioned as the culmination of the nationwide Azerbaijan Urban Campaign, Baku Urban Week will bring together government institutions, urban planners, academia, cultural figures, young innovators, and the wider public.

Events held throughout the week will take place across a range of locations in Baku, including historic landmarks, cultural heritage sites, and venues showcasing contemporary urban planning solutions.

The programme is designed to adapt global discussions to Baku"s distinctive urban context, while creating opportunities for both city residents and international visitors to engage closely and actively in these exchanges.

Baku Urban Week is conceived as an open platform for the wider public and will be structured around four main thematic strands:

- Under the Interdisciplinary Urban Dialogue, conferences, panel discussions, and expert meetings will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience between local and international partners.

- The Urban Innovation Laboratory will support the translation of innovative ideas into practical urban solutions.

- The Urban Routes strand will offer themed walking routes, enabling participants to explore sites that reflect the different stages of Baku"s urban development.

- The Urban Culture and Arts strand will promote the expression of urban themes through artistic practice.

Further information on the programme, participation and registration for Baku Urban Week is available at the following link.

Baku Urban Week will be delivered through a broad institutional partnership involving relevant government bodies, as well as