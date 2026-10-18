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    Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

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    • 18 October, 2026
    • 15:00
    Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

    Egypt is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with the support it needs to defend its security and stability, the presidency said on Sunday, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis intensify their ‌attacks on the world's largest oil exporter, Report informs via Reuters.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had requested an urgent parliament session to authorise the military, one of the region's largest and most powerful, to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested its support.

    The Houthis have in recent days attacked Riyadh's international airport and ⁠the state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting with the Saudi-backed forces of the internationally recognised government following the collapse of a truce.

    "Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible forms of support to defend its security and stability, protect its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

    It followed a meeting of Egypt's National Defence Council chaired by Sisi and attended by the parliamentary speaker, the prime minister and ‌the ⁠army chief.

    Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt Saudi Arabia
    Misirin Təhlükəsizlik Şurası Səudiyyə Ərəbistanına yardım barədə qərar qəbul edib
    Совбез Египта постановил оказать Саудовской Аравии "всю необходимую" помощь
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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