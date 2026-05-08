Georgia foreign reserves reach record $6.47 billion

Georgia's strategic foreign exchange reserves have reached a record high of $6.47 billion, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to Report, Kobakhidze noted that amid positive economic trends, the National Bank of Georgia increased the country's foreign exchange reserves by $154.2 million last month alone.

He also stated that the exchange rate of Georgia's national currency, the lari, has remained stable.

Kobakhidze thanked the government's economic team, including the leadership of the National Bank, for the achieved results.

The prime minister stressed that the government will continue efforts to maintain strong economic growth, fiscal stability, and the steady increase of foreign exchange reserves.