Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Georgia foreign reserves reach record $6.47 billion

    Finance
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 16:37
    Georgia foreign reserves reach record $6.47 billion

    Georgia's strategic foreign exchange reserves have reached a record high of $6.47 billion, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

    According to Report, Kobakhidze noted that amid positive economic trends, the National Bank of Georgia increased the country's foreign exchange reserves by $154.2 million last month alone.

    He also stated that the exchange rate of Georgia's national currency, the lari, has remained stable.

    Kobakhidze thanked the government's economic team, including the leadership of the National Bank, for the achieved results.

    The prime minister stressed that the government will continue efforts to maintain strong economic growth, fiscal stability, and the steady increase of foreign exchange reserves.

    Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia strategic foreign exchange reserves
    Gürcüstanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları rekord həddə çatıb
    Валютные резервы Нацбанка Грузии достигли рекордных $6,47 млрд

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