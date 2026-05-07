Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Gold prices exceed $4,750 per troy ounce

    Finance
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 11:26
    Gold prices exceed $4,750 per troy ounce

    Gold prices exceeded $4,750 per troy ounce for the first time since April 24, 2026, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of gold futures for June delivery on the Comex exchange rose 1.25% this morning to $4,753.2 per troy ounce. It then accelerated to $4,759 per troy ounce (+1.38%).

    Gold prices Comex June futures
    Цена на золото превысила $4 750 за тройскую унцию

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