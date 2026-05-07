Gold prices exceed $4,750 per troy ounce
Finance
- 07 May, 2026
- 11:26
Gold prices exceeded $4,750 per troy ounce for the first time since April 24, 2026, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of gold futures for June delivery on the Comex exchange rose 1.25% this morning to $4,753.2 per troy ounce. It then accelerated to $4,759 per troy ounce (+1.38%).
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