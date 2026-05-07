Russian strikes hit five Ukrainian regions, killing 7 and injuring nearly 50

Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine"s Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, killing seven people and injuring 47 others.

According to Ukrainian media cited by Report, the information was provided by the heads of the regional military administrations.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Kharkiv city and 15 other settlements in the region came under attack over the past 24 hours, leaving eight civilians injured.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces shelled the Kherson region, injuring 12 people.

Five people were killed and 11 others wounded in Russian strikes on the Sumy region over the past day, according to the regional police.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian troops attacked five districts of the region, injuring four people.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces carried out nearly 800 strikes on 50 settlements in the past 24 hours.

Two people were killed and another 12 injured.