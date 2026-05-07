Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 18:57
    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan

    South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu has visited Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    During his visit, the ambassador met with Jeyhun Jalilov, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The parties expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    The role of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as an important strategic region in developing communications along the Middle Corridor was also noted.

    It was emphasized that the peoples of Azerbaijan and South Korea share a rich cultural heritage, and an exchange of views took place on mutual familiarization with the cultures of both countries, their promotion, and the expansion of cooperation in this area.

    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan
    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan

    Jeyhun Jalilov Kang Kymgu Bilateral cooperation
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