Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 07 May, 2026
- 18:57
South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu has visited Nakhchivan, Report informs.
During his visit, the ambassador met with Jeyhun Jalilov, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The role of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as an important strategic region in developing communications along the Middle Corridor was also noted.
It was emphasized that the peoples of Azerbaijan and South Korea share a rich cultural heritage, and an exchange of views took place on mutual familiarization with the cultures of both countries, their promotion, and the expansion of cooperation in this area.
Latest News
20:01
Photo
MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PAForeign policy
19:46
Ukrainian forces strike Russian missile ship and depotsOther countries
19:34
Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soonRegion
19:16
Photo
Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for bothForeign policy
18:57
Photo
Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in NakhchivanForeign policy
18:36
Murodjon Achilov: Uzbekistan aims to boost farm output by 20% by 2030AIC
18:16
Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVEAIC
17:59
Photo
SAHA 2026: Azerbaijan pavilion draws strong interest from visitorsMilitary
17:58