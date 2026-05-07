Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

    Foreign policy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 19:16
    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

    Montenegro considers the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a political victory for both countries, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Andrija Mandić told a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 1st Summit of Parliament Speakers of member and partner countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Report informs.

    Sahiba Gafarova stated that the Parliamentary Assembly is an important platform for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and that the 1st Summit was successfully organized in the friendly country of Montenegro.

    The parties noted the important role of mutual visits, political dialogue, and inter-parliamentary contacts in the development of Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations and expressed confidence that cooperation would continue to be successfully carried out both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.

    During the meeting, the speaker of the Milli Majlis also informed the other side about the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

    In turn, the Montenegrin side stated that they consider the establishment of peace in the region as a political victory for both countries and that they support this process.

    During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.

    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both
    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both
    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both
    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both
    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both
    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

    Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan Montenegro Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Photo
    Monteneqro Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasındakı sülhü hər iki ölkənin siyasi qələbəsi kimi qiymətləndirir
    Photo
    Черногория расценивает мир между Баку и Ереваном как политическую победу обеих стран

    Latest News

    20:01
    Photo

    MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PA

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Ukrainian forces strike Russian missile ship and depots

    Other countries
    19:34

    Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soon

    Region
    19:16
    Photo

    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

    Foreign policy
    18:57
    Photo

    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:36

    Murodjon Achilov: Uzbekistan aims to boost farm output by 20% by 2030

    AIC
    18:16

    Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVE

    AIC
    17:59
    Photo

    SAHA 2026: Azerbaijan pavilion draws strong interest from visitors

    Military
    17:58

    Azerbaijan, Mongolia Prosecutor's Offices to exchange information

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed