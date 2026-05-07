Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

Montenegro considers the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a political victory for both countries, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Andrija Mandić told a meeting with Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 1st Summit of Parliament Speakers of member and partner countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Report informs.

Sahiba Gafarova stated that the Parliamentary Assembly is an important platform for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and that the 1st Summit was successfully organized in the friendly country of Montenegro.

The parties noted the important role of mutual visits, political dialogue, and inter-parliamentary contacts in the development of Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations and expressed confidence that cooperation would continue to be successfully carried out both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.

During the meeting, the speaker of the Milli Majlis also informed the other side about the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

In turn, the Montenegrin side stated that they consider the establishment of peace in the region as a political victory for both countries and that they support this process.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.