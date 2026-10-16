Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    FIFA unveils official brand for U20 World Cup 2027

    Football
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 17:07
    FIFA unveils official brand for U20 World Cup 2027

    The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) has unveiled the official brand of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2027, Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA).

    The brand invites rising football stars to participate in the tournament, which will take place in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and write their names in sports history.

    The official slogan "U Shape the Game" is addressed to young football players and their fans, reflecting the spirit of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

    The tournament's visual concept, drawing on the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, is inspired by local tiles and mosaics.

    This design emphasizes that players and fans are at the heart of the tournament. The shape of the U20 elements in the emblem reflects a dynamic pattern used throughout the championship's official visual identity.

    A vibrant palette of turquoise, green, purple, and red, enriched with dynamic color gradients, completes the visual concept and unites the two host countries around a single brand.

    FIFA Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
    FIFA U-20 dünya çempionatı 2027-nin rəsmi brendini təqdim edib
    FIFA представила официальный бренд ЧМ по футболу U-20
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    20:20
    Video
    Video dedicated to Patriotic War posted on President's social media accounts
    Domestic policy
    20:10
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates National Paralympic Committee on 30th anniversary
    Domestic policy
    19:51
    Celal Çiftçi publicly apologizes to Azerbaijan after being placed on wanted list
    Foreign policy
    19:37
    Sweden to provide Ukraine with new $52.3 million aid package to support civilians during winter
    Other countries
    19:06
    Azerbaijan readmits 52 people from European countries in September
    Foreign policy
    18:59
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for special forces cooperation
    Military
    18:41
    CBA chairman links pace of economic diversification to 2027–2030 reforms
    Finance
    18:34
    Taleh Kazimov: Rising oil and gas prices increase Azerbaijan's current account surplus
    Finance
    18:30
    France and Germany agree to seek easing of EU's 2035 ban on combustion-engine cars
    Other countries
    All News Feed