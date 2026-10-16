FIFA unveils official brand for U20 World Cup 2027

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The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) has unveiled the official brand of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2027, Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA).

The brand invites rising football stars to participate in the tournament, which will take place in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and write their names in sports history.

The official slogan "U Shape the Game" is addressed to young football players and their fans, reflecting the spirit of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The tournament's visual concept, drawing on the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, is inspired by local tiles and mosaics.

This design emphasizes that players and fans are at the heart of the tournament. The shape of the U20 elements in the emblem reflects a dynamic pattern used throughout the championship's official visual identity.

A vibrant palette of turquoise, green, purple, and red, enriched with dynamic color gradients, completes the visual concept and unites the two host countries around a single brand.