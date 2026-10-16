Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Hungary, Ukraine agree to put bilateral relations on new footing

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 16:58
    Hungary, Ukraine agree to put bilateral relations on new footing

    Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said he had reached an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the need to place political and economic relations between the two countries on a new footing.

    According to Report, the Hungarian head of government said this in a Facebook post following his meeting with the Ukrainian leader in Brussels.

    Magyar said the two sides had agreed that establishing political and economic relations on a new basis was in the interests of both countries.

    He noted that they had also agreed to continue bilateral consultations at the ministerial level, with particular attention to improving the situation of national minorities.

    Magyar welcomed the political agreement reached between Hungary and Ukraine on strengthening the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, as well as the Ukrainian parliament's adoption of the relevant law on the education of national minorities.

    He said the sides regarded this as a first step toward restoring mutual trust.

    The Hungarian prime minister also expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    Magyar said Hungary was ready to use all available diplomatic means to facilitate the earliest possible ceasefire and the establishment of lasting peace.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Péter Magyar Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Peter Madyar: Macarıstan və Ukrayna siyasi-iqtisadi münasibətləri yeni mərhələyə keçir
    Венгрия и Украина договорились вывести двусторонние отношения на новый уровень
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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