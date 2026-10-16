Azerbaijani PM meets senior Paralympic officials in Baku

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with senior officials of international and foreign national Paralympic committees who are visiting the country to attend events marking the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting highlighted that the development of sport, including the Paralympic movement, is one of the important areas of state policy in Azerbaijan.

The sides were briefed on the modern infrastructure created in this field and Azerbaijan's international achievements.

It was also noted that Azerbaijani Paralympians have achieved significant successes during the National Paralympic Committee's 30 years of activity.

The meeting covered prospects for expanding cooperation with international and national Paralympic committees, including the promotion of international para-sport competitions, exchange of experience and implementation of new joint initiatives.