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    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in military education

    Military
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 17:20
    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in military education

    On October 16, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with a NATO delegation within the framework of the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, Colonel General Karim Valiyev stressed the significance of Azerbaijan-NATO relations in training professional servicemen and emphasized the need to further develop these ties.

    The meeting highlighted NATO's important role in maintaining global peace and security, as well as the significance of mutual visits, meetings, exercises, and courses in various formats.

    The sides also discussed prospects for developing cooperation with NATO in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest.

    Ministry of Defense North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military education Karim Valiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və NATO arasında hərbi təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и НАТО обсудили сотрудничество в области военного образования
    44 - Tezliklə
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