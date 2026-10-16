Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Minister: Normalization of Armenia-Türkiye relations will benefit region

    Region
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 17:38
    Minister: Normalization of Armenia-Türkiye relations will benefit region

    Accelerating the normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye will bring significant benefits to the entire region, according to Ibrahim Yumakli, Türkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Report informs

    "This process will create substantial benefits for both countries and the region as a whole," the Turkish minister told journalists in Yerevan on the sidelines of COP17.

    Yumakli noted that a number of productive meetings were held during the forum, which would send positive signals to various countries.

    Ibrahim Yumakli Armenia-Türkiye normalization process
    İbrahim Yumaklı: Ermənistan-Türkiyə münasibətlərinin normallaşması regionun xeyrinə olacaq
    Юмаклы: Ускорение нормализации армяно-турецких отношений выгодно региону
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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