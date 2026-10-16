Minister: Normalization of Armenia-Türkiye relations will benefit region

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Accelerating the normalization process between Armenia and Türkiye will bring significant benefits to the entire region, according to Ibrahim Yumakli, Türkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Report informs

"This process will create substantial benefits for both countries and the region as a whole," the Turkish minister told journalists in Yerevan on the sidelines of COP17.

Yumakli noted that a number of productive meetings were held during the forum, which would send positive signals to various countries.