Zelenskyy talks on Ukraine-Hungary closer ties following meeting with Magyar

Ukraine and Hungary are getting closer, and their relations are developing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference, commenting on the results of today's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on the sidelines of the EU Council summit in Brussels, Report informs.

According to him, the meeting went well, and the parties discussed bilateral relations, the economy, and logistics.

Zelenskyy also thanked Hungary for supporting the steps necessary to advance Ukraine on its path to joining the European Union, including work on relevant laws and the fulfillment of necessary requirements.

"What matters is not who pays the first visit, but that we are getting closer. This is very important for both our countries and our peoples," Zelenskyy said, speaking about Magyar's possible visit to Kyiv.