Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Sweden presents his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 16:48
    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Sweden presents his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Sweden, Elnur Sultanov, has presented his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Report informs referring to the Embassy of Sweden in Baku.

    "Congratulations to H.E. Elnur Sultanov on presenting his credentials to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to continued growth in the strong relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

    Elnur Sultanov Azerbaijan-Sweden relations Credentials
    Azərbaycanın İsveçdəki səfiri etimadnaməsini Krala təqdim edib
    Посол Азербайджана в Швеции вручил верительные грамоты королю Карлу XVI Густаву
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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