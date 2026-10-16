Azerbaijan's ambassador to Sweden presents his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2026
- 16:48
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Sweden, Elnur Sultanov, has presented his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Report informs referring to the Embassy of Sweden in Baku.
"Congratulations to H.E. Elnur Sultanov on presenting his credentials to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to continued growth in the strong relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.
Azərbaycanın İsveçdəki səfiri etimadnaməsini Krala təqdim edib
Посол Азербайджана в Швеции вручил верительные грамоты королю Карлу XVI Густаву
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